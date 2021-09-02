Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela & Biniyam Still Talking Marriage After Her Ex's Visit?

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Stars Ariela & Biniyam Spill

Through thick and thin.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have weathered their fair share of family drama, cross-cultural misunderstandings and health scares throughout their tumultuous long-distance relationship. Yet despite it all, the duo eventually got engaged in Ethiopia during the season two finale after welcoming adorable son Avi in Dec. 2019.

Now, it seems even more drama awaits, as Avi requires a complicated ear hernia surgery and Ariela's ex-husband comes to visit the new family in the season three trailer. When will Ariela and Biniyam catch a break?

"There is a lot of explosive drama," Ariela exclusively admitted to E! News of The Other Way season three. "It was weird to watch it again because I remember I was going through such a difficult time, and then to watch it again is very difficult."

However, Ariela still doesn't see any issue with her former spouse visiting.