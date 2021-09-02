Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela & Biniyam Still Talking Marriage After Her Ex's Visit?

Through thick and thin.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have weathered their fair share of family drama, cross-cultural misunderstandings and health scares throughout their tumultuous long-distance relationship. Yet despite it all, the duo eventually got engaged in Ethiopia during the season two finale after welcoming adorable son Avi in Dec. 2019.
Now, it seems even more drama awaits, as Avi requires a complicated ear hernia surgery and Ariela's ex-husband comes to visit the new family in the season three trailer. When will Ariela and Biniyam catch a break?
"There is a lot of explosive drama," Ariela exclusively admitted to E! News of The Other Way season three. "It was weird to watch it again because I remember I was going through such a difficult time, and then to watch it again is very difficult."
However, Ariela still doesn't see any issue with her former spouse visiting.
"In terms of my ex coming to visit, we still have a really good relationship," she revealed. "You know, we were married for a long time, he's my friend. I know a lot of people were like, 'What the hell, your ex-husband?' But he is my friend. I didn't have any plans to get rid of him anytime soon. I don't know how Bini feels about that. For me, it wasn't that big of a deal, but I'm sure there's a lot of people in the world scratching their hands."
Biniyam disagreed, calling the whole thing a "very ugly situation" that caused even more trouble in their relationship. "Even my family is like, 'What?!'" he countered. "That situation is very, very interesting for all of my family, even for me. It was very hard for her to understand."
But, according to Ariela, it was Biniyam's sisters that threw a wrench into their newborn baby bliss. "I will say, we will definitely see a lot of Bini's sisters this season," she teased. "Whether that's a good thing for me, I guess you'll have to find out."
And, don't expect Ariela and Biniyam to see eye-to-eye on wedding plans anytime soon.
"Bini wants a big fat Ethiopian wedding and I don't know," Ariela revealed. "I wasn't the little girl that dreamed about, 'Oh one day I'll wear a white dress and have all these people around me.' I was like, 'Ok, one day I'm going to move to Africa and I'm going to have fun and I'm going to do all these things and I'm going to do it alone.'"
She added, "And then now I'm engaged and I have a baby. It's been an adjustment period for me to think, 'OK, my life is a shared life now.'"
The one thing Biniyam and Ariela can agree on is their shared, undying love for Avi. "His favorite thing to do now is push-ups with dad," Ariela gushed. "They have their little dance routine. He especially loves his father's song. Every time his father's song comes on, he goes crazy."
MMA fighter Biniyam adds, "He wants to try a back flip. He's a fast learner."
The loving father-son team often "play circus" now that Avi had a successful surgery. "Avi, when he's sick, I was so scared," Biniyam reflected. "I was scared of Ari [leaving] and then not coming back. My ex-wife, she left and she didn't come back. That's why I'm so scared, nervous, so many stressful moments."
Ariela chimed in, "Thankfully, Avi is OK. He's more than OK. He's just, like, growing at this amazing pace. You always hear a parent say, 'Oh they grow up so fast,' but then you have a kid and you're like, 'They grow up so fast.'"
And 90 Day fans will only get to see the Ariela and Biniyam's relationship grow and deepen, as well.
"There's going to be some crazy cool cultural traditions that we're going to get to see," Ariela teased. "I think we'll see more about Biniyam's religion, which is super interesting because it's one of the oldest Christianities in the world. And we'll get to see and laugh at me trying to adapt to all of these things."
Biniyam previously shared on Instagram, "I'm so lucky god he give me this amazing family. We love like crazy," adding, "Every day is an adventure when we are together."
The adventure only continues!
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC, with episodes available to stream early on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery+.