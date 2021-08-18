Rachel Zegler Has the Sweetest Reaction to Gift From Barbra Streisand

A present for the ages.
Rachel Zegler took to Twitter on August 18 to share her shock at a special gift from the one and only Barbra Streisand. "Is life real @barbrastreisand," the West Side Story actress captioned her post.
Legendary musical alum Streisand gave Zegler a book, Streisand From A to Z, and a Pop Art cover record of her hits. "For R., from B.," a personalized signature from Streisand reads.
"There's simply no way that this is real, that this is a real thing that was sent to me," Zegler gushed in the video post. "No way..."
Zegler's fans were equally as impressed with the A-lister swag. "BESTIE UR LIVING THE DREAM," one pal commented. Others called for Glee comparisons: "You're living your Rachel Berry moment and I love this for you," a fan joked.
Another added, "Getting the recognition you deserve <3."
Zegler is slated to make her film debut in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story opposite Ansel Elgort later this year.
The New Jersey high school student was cast by Spielberg after more than 30,000 people auditioned for the role of Maria, originally played by Natalie Wood in the 1961 film adaptation of the beloved Broadway hit.
"I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast," Zegler previously told Deadline. "West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community."
Already, it seems like EGOT winner Streisand is welcoming Zegler into the Hall of Greats!
Watch the adorable video above to see Zegler's surprise.
West Side Story premieres in theaters on December 10.