Christina Aguilera Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Summer Rain in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Christina Aguilera Gushes Over Baby Summer

Christina Aguilera is celebrating one of the biggest rays of sunshine in her life: her daughter Summer Rain Rutler.



On Aug. 17, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer shared a few sweet snaps of her little one to Instagram in honor of her daughter's 7th birthday. "We're celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month," the mom of two captioned the cute post. "Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit...time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!"



The adorable pics, which are all featured against a strawberry-themed border, include photos of the mother-daughter duo side-by-side, as well as a few solo happy shots of Summer throughout the years.



"You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!" Christina added. "Mommy loves you so much!"