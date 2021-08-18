Kendall Jenner Proudly Wears Boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic Gold Medal on Lake Trip

Watch : Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Olympic Victory

Kendall Jenner is Devin Booker's no. 1 fan.

During the couple's recent lakeside getaway, the Phoenix Suns player snapped a picture of the model proudly donning the gold medal he won as a member of the U.S. men's basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This was one of many vacation photos Devin shared with his 4.4 million Instagram followers. He also posted one of himself swimming in the water and a few images of his dog enjoying a boat ride, captioning the Aug. 17 series "LAKE BOi."

This isn't the first time Kendall has celebrated her boyfriend's major victory. After the U.S. team won its final game against France in Tokyo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show her support by placing a gold medal emoji over a picture of Devin in his jersey.

And she isn't the only one in her famous family who is proud. Her brother Rob Kardashian also wrote "legends" underneath an Instagram post that showed Devin and his teammates wearing their medals.