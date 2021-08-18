Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Celebrates Friend’s Birthday With Rare Photo

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Posts Rare Selfie

In celebration of his buddy's birthday, Connor Cruise recently shared a photo of the two and it's one you reelly have to see.



The 26-year-old son of former couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise—who enjoys most of his time currently as an avid fisherman—took to Instagram Stories on Aug. 17 to give a shoutout to friend and boat captain, Jack Vasilaros. "Happy Birthday @hookedforlife," he wrote alongside a pic of the two posing while holding a rather large fish. "Cheers to another year slaying monsters around the globe."



Any fan familiar with the fishing enthusiast's Instagram will note that although his social media presence is a bit on the rare side, the former actor usually shares snaps from his fishing adventures out on the sea. In fact, the star has highlighted the results of his favorite pastime since as early as 2015.



But, not only has Connor shared his love for the art of fishing over time, but even more recently, he also created an Instagram page just dedicated to grilling meat, too.