Paris Hilton Reveals the Butter-Filled Meal She and Kim Kardashian Would Cook After Late Nights Out

Paris Hilton reminisced about going out late at night with Kim Kardashian, and the Cooking With Paris star described the greasy recovery meal they used to whip up together.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 18, 2021 5:49 AM
One thing that was definitely hot in Paris Hilton's life was the gooey meal she used to enjoy with Kim Kardashian after boozy nights on the town. 

Paris visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Aug. 17, where she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about her recent Netflix series Cooking With Paris. During the sit-down, Jimmy shared that he had watched the episode of the kitchen show that featured Kim joining Paris to make Lucky Charms treats and cereal-encrusted French toast, and he wanted to know more. 

After Jimmy asked his guest how long she's known the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Paris replied, "Since we were little girls, our whole life."

This led the comedian to ask, "How many times have you cooked together?," to which Paris explained, "Back in the day, when we would go out at night, we'd come home and make grilled cheeses."

Jimmy then wanted to know her favorite grilled cheese recipe. "Brioche bread, cheddar cheese, lots of butter," the star of The Simple Life shared.

This led Jimmy to say about his own recipe, "I go Wonder bread, American Kraft singles and, yeah, I could also do lots of butter. And make sure the pan's hot." Paris reacted to his last point with, "Yes!"

Paris also chatted about her upcoming nuptials to Carter Reum, who popped the question in February. The couple's path to the altar is set to be documented on a forthcoming unscripted series from Peacock.

"It's gonna be like a three-day affair—we'll have a lot happening," she teased to Jimmy about the big event. When the host asked if that meant multiple dresses, Paris responded, "Lots of dresses. Probably 10—I love outfit changes."

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

