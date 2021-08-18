Why Candace Cameron Bure Says It's "Weird" to Promote Her New Film Amid "Heaviness" in the World

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

It's not lost on Candace Cameron Bure that people around the world might have bigger things to worry about than an upcoming Hallmark Channel film.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to Instagram to promote her latest movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which debuts on the network on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Around the same time, the star also posted footage to her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels conflicted about stumping for a movie when there is currently so much suffering going on in the world. In the video, she referenced the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the devastating earthquake in Haiti and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm popping on in person because there's so much heaviness on my heart with what's going on in Afghanistan and Haiti, the vaccine—just all the division and hate—and I'm just praying, and my heart is heavy," Candace shared. "And at the same time, I have a job, and I have a movie coming out on Sunday, and I know this sounds like an awkward transition, but you're gonna see my feed all full of promotional stuff."