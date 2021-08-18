Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Holly Madison Says She Made a "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hugh Hefner's Playboy World

In the first trailer for A&E's unscripted series Secrets of Playboy, Holly Madison referred to being part of the late Hugh Hefner's Playboy circle as a "dangerous choice."

By EOL Staff Aug 18, 2021 1:04 AMTags
TVTrailersHolly MadisonPlayboy MansionPlayboyHugh HefnerCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt

Holly Madison is reflecting on her involvement in the Playboy brand for a new unscripted project. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, A&E Network released the first trailer for Secrets of Playboy, a 10-part documentary series examining the world of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The show, set to premiere in early 2022, will feature exclusive interviews with individuals who have firsthand knowledge of Hef's life, alongside existing archival footage. 

Among those appearing in the trailer is Holly, who lived with Hef at the Playboy Mansion from 2001 to 2008. The 41-year-old The Girls Next Door alum has previously been open about painful moments from her Playboy past.

"I didn't realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice," Holly said in the new promo. 

Among the other women interviewed on the show is former Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor. "He didn't want people to know what was really going on," Jennifer said in the trailer about the magazine editor. She added, "The people who were really there, they're the ones who know the real truth."

photos
Stars Who Posed Nude for Playboy

Hailing from the producers of A&E's Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the AftermathSecrets of Playboy also includes interviews with Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore, who both previously dated Hef.

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

3

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

"Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality," Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E's Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, said in a statement. 

Secrets of Playboy is set to debut early next year on A&E.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

3

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

4

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

5

Laura Prepon Reveals She "No Longer Practices" Scientology