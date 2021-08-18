We Never Knew How Much We Missed Sister, Sister Until Tia Mowry Squashed Our Hope for a Reboot

Watch : Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege

It's time to say so long to our soul sisters.

It's been more than two decades since Sister, Sister wrapped its five-year run, but our love for Tia and Tamera lives on.

With so many (like, so many) TV shows and movies getting reboots these days, we'd held onto the hope that Sister, Sister might get the remake treatment as well, and bring back the twin characters who were separated at birth.

Sadly, Tia Mowry just crushed our hopes and dreams by confirming there won't be a reboot of the beloved series.

In a TikTok video this week, Tia answered fans' burning questions, including one reading, "Will there be a sister sister reboot." She wrote back, "No sorry!"

One fan joked, "Hold on I'm lost. It sounded like you said no sister sister reboot?" Another chimed in with the positive: "She didn't say anything about [there] not being a twitches 3."