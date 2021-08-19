The Big 3 Celebrate Their Birthday Early With a Heartwarming This Is Us Look-Back

Watch : "This Is Us" Exclusive: The Final Season

Just when we thought we didn't have any more tears to give This Is Us, NBC goes and drops this moving video.

As fans of the hit family drama well know, Aug. 31 marks Kevin, Kate and Randall Pearson's 41st birthday. So, in honor of this special day, the actors who play the show's beloved Big 3, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, look back at the family's incredible journey so far and discuss how the show has impacted their lives.

"I will look back on playing Kate Pearson with such gratitude," Metz says in the footage exclusive to E! News. "This woman who is figuring her life out, as we all are, and doing it very imperfectly."

Expressing a similar sentiment, Brown credits playing Randall for teaching him how to be "a little more sweet and a little bit more sensitive." Clearly, This Is Us has had an impact on Brown that would make Jack Pearson proud, if we do say so ourselves.