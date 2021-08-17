Ashley Tisdale Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Vanessa Hudgens' Ex Austin Butler

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

Ashley Tisdale's latest Instagram post has some fans doing a double take. Is she really bopping to the top with her bestie's ex-boyfriend?

The Carol's Second Act actress wished Austin Butler a happy 30th birthday on Aug. 17, writing, "I am beyond proud of you and everything you're accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are."

Though he's risen to fame for landing the coveted role of Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic, Austin is also recognizable to High School Musical stans as the former boyfriend of Ashley's co-star, Vanessa Hudgens.

But there's a very simple explanation here. Lest you forget, while Ashley and Vanessa worked side-by-side on the Disney Channel trilogy, the Sharpay icon became close friends with Austin.

"I can't believe your 30!!! [sic] Welcome to the club buddy!" Ashley, 36, wrote in her post, which included throwback photos of the pair. "You've been my best friend since you were 15 so that's 15 years strong of friendship!"