RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jaylan Banks

Falynn Guobadia has some very peachy news.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently announced that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Jaylan Banks. The couple, who confirmed their romance earlier this summer, shared the exciting baby news in a 15-minute YouTube video on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
"Jaylen and I are expecting," the Bravolebrity exclaimed, with Jaylan sitting right beside her. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylen's first baby, so welcome aboard."
Falynn added, "I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark."
The reality TV personality, who is already a mom to three sons, took a moment to praise Jaylan's tight-knit bond with her family, saying, "You are an amazing father figure the boys."
Additionally, Jaylan expressed his excitement over their pregnancy news and gushed about becoming a first-time father.
"I'm as ready as I can ever be," he said about having a baby. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received...I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."
Although the couple didn't share any additional details about their little one, they admitted that they're hoping to have a girl.
"I love being a boy mom...wouldn't take it back for the world...," Falynn explained, "but it is time for the good lord to bless me [with a girl]."
Jaylan added, "I need to have a girl."
The pair's pregnancy news comes less than one month after Falynn announced on Instagram Stories that she was "officially divorced" from Simon Guobadia—whom she was married to for two years before they publicly confirmed their divorce in April.
A month later, Falynn's RHOA co-star Porsha Williams revealed she was engaged to Simon.
At the time, Porsha addressed their whirlwind romance on Instagram, writing, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love."
"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," she continued. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
The Dish Nation host went on to detail her and Simon's relationship timeline after raising eyebrows. Moreover, Porsha made it clear that she and her co-star weren't as close as they appeared on the Bravo series.
"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," she shared. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
Following Porsha and Simon's engagement, Falynn broke her silence and exclusively told E! News, "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)