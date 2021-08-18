RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jaylan Banks

Watch : "RHOA": Falynn Guobadia Reacts to Porsha's Engagement to Ex-Husband

Falynn Guobadia has some very peachy news.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently announced that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Jaylan Banks. The couple, who confirmed their romance earlier this summer, shared the exciting baby news in a 15-minute YouTube video on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"Jaylen and I are expecting," the Bravolebrity exclaimed, with Jaylan sitting right beside her. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylen's first baby, so welcome aboard."

Falynn added, "I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark."

The reality TV personality, who is already a mom to three sons, took a moment to praise Jaylan's tight-knit bond with her family, saying, "You are an amazing father figure the boys."