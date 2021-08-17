We Dare You to Recognize Dylan O’Brien With His Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut

Watch : Dylan O'Brien's Scary On-Set Accident

No, we are not okay. And it's all because of Dylan O'Brien's summer makeover.

The Teen Wolf star debuted a new blonde 'do for his upcoming role in Hulu film Not Okay. In a video and photo shared to the project's TikTok and Instagram accounts, Dylan showed a before-and-after of his brunette color and then in the second part, his new lighter look.

"u guys asked and we delivered," the caption for the movie's TikTok account read. "meet Colin." In the Instagram photo, Dylan posed with his blonde hair, brunette beard and gold-rimmed sunglasses. He rocked an orange T-shirt and silver chain necklace.

Only weeks ago, Variety announced that Dylan joined the Searchlight film led by Zoey Deutch.

According to Variety, the film is about "a misguided young woman desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she's wanted."