We Dare You to Recognize Dylan O’Brien With His Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut

We are the ones that are Not Okay after seeing Dylan O'Brien's new hair color. See what tone Dylan opted to go for in a behind-the-scenes video and pic from set of his new movie.

By Elana Rubin Aug 17, 2021 11:39 PMTags
Dylan O'Brien Celebrities
No, we are not okay. And it's all because of Dylan O'Brien's summer makeover.

The Teen Wolf star debuted a new blonde 'do for his upcoming role in Hulu film Not Okay. In a video and photo shared to the project's TikTok and Instagram accounts, Dylan showed a before-and-after of his brunette color and then in the second part, his new lighter look.

"u guys asked and we delivered," the caption for the movie's TikTok account read. "meet Colin." In the Instagram photo, Dylan posed with his blonde hair, brunette beard and gold-rimmed sunglasses. He rocked an orange T-shirt and silver chain necklace.

Only weeks ago, Variety announced that Dylan joined the Searchlight film led by Zoey Deutch.

According to Variety, the film is about "a misguided young woman desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she's wanted."

Also starring alongside Dylan will be Mia IsaacEmbeth Davidtz and Nadia Alexander.

Instagram

Fans on Twitter and TikTok were absolutely in love with Dylan's new haircut.

But that's not the only thing they've been loving from him lately. The actor showed off his trendy dance skills in a TikTok video on Aug. 7, alongside a group of friends that included The Handmaid's Tale's Max Minghella. In the video taken before he dyed his hair blonde, the 29-year-old star danced in a purple Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

And even as Dylan branches out in different genres of film and TikTok dancing, he still is grateful for the show that launched his career.

"10 years ago today a werewolf show premiered on MTV and succeeded," he tweeted on June 5. "Go f-ckin' figure. Love ya always Teen Wolf."

