Polish Olympian Auctions Off Medal to Raise Money for Young Boy's Heart Surgery

Polish track and field Olympian Maria Andrejczyk is paying it forward to a baby boy battling a heart condition.

Andrejczyk, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018, returned to the world stage and earned the javelin throw silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Aug. 11, she announced on Facebook she was auctioning off her prized medal with the goal of raising about $180,000 to help Miloszek Małysa, an 8-month-old Polish boy, fly to the United States and get surgery for a heart defect.

"Miłoszek, like our Antoś, has a serious heart defect [and] he needs an operation," she wrote in her native language, explaining that the surgery costs about $390,000 total. Andrejczyk, 25, said his family already has funds from another patient Kubuś, "a boy who did not make it on time, but wonderful people decided to donate his funds," she said.

The athlete continued, "This is how I want to help too... I am auctioning off my Olympic silver medal. Together with Miłosz's mother and my manager, we were thinking about the most efficient way to conduct the fundraiser."