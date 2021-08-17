Why Noah Cyrus Was a "Puddle of Tears" After Landing American Horror Stories Role

Fans of American Horror Story will just die over this news.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to announce the cast list and the haunting locale for the season finale of the horror anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories. In his announcement, Murphy confirmed that the final episode of season one, titled "Game Over," will take place where it all began: Murder House.
As fans of the series well know, Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk paid homage to Murder House, which was the terrifying setting for season one of AHS, by setting the first two episodes of the spinoff there. However, since AH Stories is an anthology series that features a different horror story each week, we didn't expect to return again to the haunted house.
Of course, in typical Murphy fashion, he further built anticipation for the finale by revealing that two AHS season-one fan favorites will be returning: Dylan McDermott as Dr. Ben Harmon and Jamie Brewer as Adelaide Langdon.
Murphy teased on Instagram, "Spot anyone familiar? Here's a look at the cast for the season finale of #AHStories, streaming Thursday only on #FXonHulu."
The video also confirmed that AH Stories newcomers Sierra McCormick, who stepped into the famous rubber suit for episodes one and two, Kaia Gerber and Paris Jackson will all reprise their roles. This trio of starlets will be joined by another notable name, Miley Cyrus' sister and fellow pop star Noah Cyrus.
And as Cyrus, who plays a character named Connie, made clear on Instagram, she couldn't be more excited to join the AHS family.
"i can't even believe i'm looking at my name in this font," she gushed. "AHS has been my favorite show since i was 12 years old.. i was on tour with my sister and we'd lay in the back of the bus watching asylum and it pulled me in immediately. on my own i started from season 1 and so on and since then i've watched the full series more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song i've ever listened to.. there's episodes i can recite and say the lines word for word with the characters."
As she continued, Cyrus credited AHS for helping her during a time when she was "so lost and so insecure," adding, "my body dysmorphia and depression was just eating away at my soul. it was so much pain for such a little body. but something about the show gave me comfort."
She confessed that she was a "puddle of tears" after learning she'd booked a role in the spinoff, concluding, "i genuinely can't believe this is my life right now."
The cast members joining Cyrus include Adam Hagenbuch as Dylan, Mercedes Mason as Michelle, Nicholas Bechtel as Rory, Tom Lenk as Tim the Agent, Selena Sloan as Erin, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Valerie Loo as Nicole and Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant.
See the full announcement video for yourself above.
American Horror Stories, which was renewed for season two last week, streams on FX on Hulu, with new episodes arriving Thursdays.