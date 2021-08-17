Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Clap Back at Critics Questioning Their Delayed Wedding

Bachelor Nation needs to pack their patience!
Ever since Dylan Barbour got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah Godwin during season six of Bachelor in Paradise in September 2019, the couple has been flooded with questions about when they are getting married.
While the couple understands why people are curious, they're a bit surprised by how "angry" some followers get as they continue planning their dream day.
"You know what's so funny? People get so, like, angry," Hannah exclusively shared with E! News while celebrating National Rum Day on Aug. 16 with RumHaven. "They're like, ‘When's the wedding already? What's taking you forever?' TikTok especially gets angry and I'm like, ‘Are y'all that mad?' We went through a pandemic."
She continued, "We're chillin. I think why we've been kind of cool with just chillin is because, like, we have a mortgage together. It's funny how people get so angry. One day we'll give it to them and they'll be really excited hopefully."
Besides, Dylan was more than happy to reveal a time frame for the special ceremony. "Spring 2023!" the Vizer app co-founder declared. "It takes 12 months to plan a wedding, but we're not gonna get married in the winter. We did look at venues. We have a planner."
And as both Dylan and Hannah figure out their guest list that could range from 100 guests to up to 500, the Bachelor in Paradise alums warn fans that not every attendee will be a familiar face. Instead, they hope to have their closest friends that have supported them long before reality TV.
"I think with our wedding and stuff being kind of pushed back, just the older you get, the more you grow, moving away to San Diego," Hannah explained. "I wonder if it's just like narrowing down our list, not in a bad way, but just kind of like this is who's important in our life now, not just when we're all over the place."
Wedding planning aside, both Dylan and Hannah continue to enjoy their new home that includes a must-see backyard perfect for entertaining. For guests lucky enough to score an invite, they will likely be offered a drink featuring RumHaven.
"They have the title spot on the bar cart that is right by the backyard," Dylan shared. "You have to walk directly by it. Everybody ends up just making a drink. We just get some like club soda, pineapple juice and some RumHaven and we chill back there."
And yes, you may just find the pair catching up on the latest in Bachelor Nation and reality TV. As speculation begins as to who could be the next Bachelor, both Hannah and Dylan are rooting for Mike Johnson or Blake Horstmann.
"Blake would be great," Dylan explained. "He's a funny guy. We're boys now. We're in a group chat to text. He's funny. He wants to be in a relationship."
Hannah added, "I feel like he went through quite a bit on that show so I guess the ball would be in his court if he wanted to do it again."