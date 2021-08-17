What Secrets Will Netflix Reveal About Bob Ross? Mysterious Teaser Promises an Untold Story

Watch : 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

Netflix is revealing the dark side of Bob Ross' rise to fame.

Or, at least, that's what we're assuming since the trailer for the upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed reveals very little about the actual movie. In the teaser released on Tuesday, Aug. 17, ominous music plays over a black-and-white image of the painter, with the title, "We want to show you the trailer... But we can't."

Then, an unidentified man's voice says the words, "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years."

And that's it. That's the extent of the 35 second teaser to the film, which premieres Aug. 25.

The doc's log line offers a bit more insight: "Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees."