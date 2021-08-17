Camila Cabello Reveals How She Overcame Her Insecurities After Being Body-Shamed

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

Camila Cabello knows she's "Worth It" even when haters try to tell her otherwise.

In a new interview with Bustle, published on Aug. 17, the 24-year-old pop star opened up about embracing the skin she's in while also keeping it real about how she navigates negative social media comments.

"Being at war with your body is so last season," the former Fifth Harmony member recently confessed.

The "Havana" singer recalled being targeted by body shamers after photos surfaced of her June outing with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Even though she fiercely shut down the critics in a now-viral TikTok video, Camila said the comments still stung.

"'This hurts so bad,'" she reflected on the judgment surrounding her appearance. "The whole day I felt insecure. I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating...really messing me up."

However, once Camila addressed the body shamers on her own terms, she felt a weight lift off her shoulders—and she realized that her message struck a chord with so many others as well.