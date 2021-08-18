Score Up to 80% Off Colorful Must-Haves During Ban.do's Warehouse Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Is anyone else in the mood to save? Because we always are.
Through 8/19, Ban.do is hosting their annual Warehouse Sale where you can save up to 80% off clothing, accessories and home goods from brands like Girlfriend Collective, Lisa Says Gah, Farm Rio and more. Even better, you can score a gift with purchases of $100+, $25 goody bags with a value of $110+, $10 graphic tees, $25 sweatshirts and other unbeatable deals.
Since there are so many amazing things on sale, we did the digging for you and rounded up our favorite Warehouse Sale finds below!
What's For Lunch? Square Lunch Bag - Daisies
Headed back to school or the office? This lunchbox will keep your snacks and meals cool and safe thanks to a double zipper closure and silver insulated lining.
Large 17-Month Academic Planner - There's So Much To Look Forward To
Another must-have for school? A large planner to keep track of important dates and homework.
Ban.do Jumpsuit - Rust
Looking for a flattering jumpsuit that will take you from summer to fall? This one is for you.
Sunnylife Inflatable Lilo Chair - Neon Pomelo
Make your next pool day a little more colorful and comfortable with this inflatable chair. We love how you can position it to either lie down or sit up.
The Great Lakes Goods Vase - Starburst
Dress up your dining room table with this beautiful vase.
Stainless Steel Thermal Mug - Living Cup to Cup
Aren't we all living cup to cup? This retro-inspired thermal mug will keep drinks cold/warm for six hours.
Vans SK8-HI 38 DX- OG Black/Checker
There's tons of cute Vans on sale, but we are suckers for this classic style.
Go-Go Backpack - Hot Pink Tie Dye
Arrive to your first day of school in style with this tie-dye backpack. There's tons of pockets and a compartment for a 15-inch laptop.
Lisa Says Gah Bec Organic Terry Pant - Colorblock Ivory Green Pink
Stay cozy with this chic colorblock sweatshirt!
Sunnylife Play on Table Tennis - Holographic
Elevate any weekend day spent inside or outside with this portable table tennis set. How cute is the holographic design?!
Still in the mood to save? Check out today's best sales.