Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Drake Shares His Unexpected Side Effect After Battling COVID-19

After a fan commented on his signature heart-shaped haircut, Drake explained how his battle with the coronavirus impacted his style.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 17, 2021 7:53 PMTags
HairDrakeHealthCelebritiesInjury And IllnessCoronavirus
Watch: Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium for a Private Dinner Date

The Certified Lover Boy has a warning about the effects of COVID-19.

Throughout the summer, Drake's fans have been wondering when his sixth studio album will be released. But on Monday, Aug. 16, the rapper shed some light on his private life, including the revelation that he was personally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when a fan account reposted a picture of Drake in the studio with his hairline looking faded with only half a heart. "That heart is stressed," the account pointed out with the skull and cry-laughing emojis.

But as it turns out, Drake saw the post and decided to share a personal story. "I had Covid that s--t grew in weird I had to start again," he wrote with a cry-laughing emoji. "It's coming back don't diss."

Soon after, fans immediately began sending get well soon wishes. It's unclear when Drake recovered from COVID-19.

photos
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Ultimately, the Grammy winner is more focused than ever before on making new music for loyal fans.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Although Certified Lover Boy was initially set to be unveiled in January, Drake previously explained to fans why he needed to postpone the big release day.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

According to Billboard, Drake later said in a June interview that his album would be out by the end of the summer.

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

2

Grimes Posts Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son During Italian Vacation

3

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

Between being a dad to his 3-year-old son Adonis, planning epic dates at Dodger Stadium and much more, perhaps fans deserve to give the guy a break. 

Besides, with past hits like "God's Plan," "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance," the 34-year-old has always been worth the wait.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

2

Grimes Posts Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son During Italian Vacation

3

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

4

Kim Kardashian Showers Psalm West With Kisses in Precious New Pics

5

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology