We Are Pleased to Offer You Admission to These 15 Secrets About the Making of Accepted

If Old School and Van Wilder had a baby, and it mated with Slackers, you'd get Accepted.
Starring Justin Long, Jonah Hill and a pre-Gossip Girl Blake Lively, the 2006 comedy about a smart but unmotivated teen who's been B.S.-ing his way through life, only to find himself the recipient of nothing but rejection letters come senior year, has all the attributes of a movie that came out exactly when it did: A geeky-but-adorable leading man, an up-and-coming ingenue, a frowsy-haired Hill making impeccably timed wisecracks and a plot involving subterfuge that would be impossible if social media existed.
Well, faking that you're going to college to placate your disappointed parents by gussying up an old psychiatric hospital and calling it a campus is also impossible. But it was amazing how persuasive an official-looking website could be, however fake the product, back in the day.
Accepted was also one of those very watchable films that audiences enjoyed far more than critics did, but, at the end of the semester...
It's fans who want to revisit lines such as "This place is awesome, because now I can finally get hepatitis" and "Hope you guys have hobo stab insurance" who are cranking it up on Netflix. And there's always more than meets the eye when it comes to putting together an impressive lineup of up-and-coming and veteran talent whom you can just tell by watching the movie were having fun behind the scenes.
So in honor of the 15th anniversary of Accepted (the graduates of South Harmon Institute of Technology could have fake PhDs by now!), here are a variety of things you didn't know about the admissions process:
Accepted is streaming on Netflix.