Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's When You'll Finally Be Able to See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer

Find out all the release details of Kristen Stewart's upcoming movie Spencer, which chronicles the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 17, 2021 8:15 PMTags
MoviesKristen StewartRoyalsCelebritiesPrince CharlesPrincess Diana
Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is giving fans something to feast on ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The 31-year-old actress' upcoming movie Spencer officially has a premiere date. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Neon and Topic studios announced that the semi-biographical movie about Princess Diana and Prince Charles will bow in select theaters on Friday, Nov. 5.

In September, the Spencer cast will present the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where movies including Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel will also have their world premiere. 

From there, they will travel to the Toronto International Film Festival the following week, where Kristen previously attended the premiere of her 2019 film Seberg.

This announcement coincides with Netflix's first look at Elizabeth Debicki as the late Princess in season five of The Crown. The streaming platform shared the first photos of the Australian actress and her co-star, Dominic West, who portrays the father of Prince William and Prince Harry.

As it is, Anglophiles were already champing at the bits to see the new season after getting a glimpse of Imelda Staunton in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

photos
Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Fashion Statements Through the Years

To see how The Crown's portrayal of Diana compares to Kristen's upcoming performance, check out the gallery below!

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart Cast as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's casting as Princess Diana was announced in June 2020. At the time, director Pablo Larraín told Deadline that the actress was "one of the great actors around today." He added, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," he continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
The Plot

The film is based on real-life events. Spencer, which is Diana's maiden name, takes place in December 1991, when she and Prince Charles spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at one of Queen Elizabeth II's additional residences, in Sandringham, England. That weekend, she made the decision to leave her husband, following much relationship turmoil. The two ultimately divorced in August 1996 after 15 years of marriage.

"We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen," Pablo Larraín told Deadline in June 2020. "She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Spencer is set for release in fall 2021.

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
Jack Farthing Plays Prince Charles

It was confirmed in March 2021 that Jack Farthing was cast as Prince Charles, Diana's husband. He is known for roles in the BBC drama series Poldark and the network's comedy Blandings. He also appeared with Olivia Munn in the Netflix movie Love, Wedding, Repeat.

Shutterstock; Imago via ZUMA Press
Olga Hellsing Cast as Sarah Ferguson

German model Olga Hellsing will make her acting debut as Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York and now ex-wife of Prince Charles' brother Prince AndrewDeadline reported in March 2021.

Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock; douglas-thomas.com
Thomas Douglas Cast as Diana's Father

British-German actor Thomas Douglas will play Diana's father, Earl John Spencer, Deadline reported in March 2021. He previously appeared in the 2020 miniseries Labyrinth of Peace and the crime series Tatort, Germany's longest-running TV drama.

Getty Images
Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris Also Star

Timothy Spall, who played Wormtail in the Harry Potter films and also starred with Jack Farthing on the comedy show Blandings, The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine actress Sally Hawkins and Mission: Impossible movie series star Sean Harris also appear in Spencer, Deadline reported in January 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

2

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

3

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

2

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

3

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

4

Travis Barker Declares "Anything Is Possible" With Kourtney Kardashian

5

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters