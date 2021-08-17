Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After Split From Jennifer Lopez

It's a whole new ballgame for Alex Rodriguez.
Because even though the retired MLB player struck out on his four-year relationship with Jennifer Lopez—they officially called off their engagement in April—he's focused on his happiness and well-being.
The 46-year-old sports broadcaster recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he's soaking up "all the positive" things in his life instead of dwelling on the challenges he's faced this year. It's a mindset he's passed down to his two daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.
"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he told the outlet on Tuesday, Aug. 17. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"
"So I'm in a great place," he revealed. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward...mostly to see how my girls keep developing."
The former New York Yankees player shared similar sentiments late last month. While celebrating his 46th birthday in St. Tropez on July 27, A-Rod took a moment to express his gratitude.
"I'm feeling so grateful today," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."
Back in May, just a month after he and the 52-year-old singer broke up, A-Rod explained that he was ready to embark on his next chapter.
"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually."
However, he isn't the only one stepping into a new era. It appears the Hustlers actress has officially moved on from Alex, especially after she recently wiped him off her Instagram and unfollowed him.
These days, the JLo Beauty founder seems to be head over heels with Ben Affleck.
After rekindling their romance earlier this year, the newly dubbed Bennifer 2.0 has continued to heat things up. Whether they made temperatures rise during their sizzling European getaway or were caught just looking smitten on romantic date nights, it appears they've picked up right where they've left off.
"She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him," an insider previously told E! News. "She has moved on and is not looking back."