Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

You Won't Believe Eminem's First Big Acting Role Since 8 Mile

We "Stan" this new acting role for Eminem! Here's everything we know about his first major on-screen gig since 8 Mile...

By Alyssa Ray Aug 17, 2021 8:28 PMTags
TV50 CentEminemCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti to Coronavirus Hospital Workers

We hope you've digested your mom's spaghetti, because we have some casting news that's sure to have you jumping up and down.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 50 Cent confirmed that Eminem will have a guest starring role in his upcoming Starz drama, BMF (a.k.a. Black Family Mafia). And, unlike most of his appearances in TV and film, the "Venom" rapper will not be playing himself, rather, Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) is set to play former teenage FBI informant White Boy Rick.

"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out," 50 Cent announced on Instagram. "I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--t is out of here."

Of course, this is not Eminem's first foray into acting, as he took on the leading role of Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr. in 8 Mile. Since then, the Real Slim Shady has played himself for cameos in Entourage, The Interview and Funny People.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

As for 50 Cent's latest TV project? BMF is inspired by the real-life story of brothers Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, the founders of the drug and money laundering organization Black Family Mafia. Demetrius Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, and Da'Vinchi are set to lead the series as Demetrius and Terry, respectively.

Other cast members include Russell HornsbySteve HarrisMichole Briana WhiteAjiona AlexusEric Kofi-Abrefa and Myles Truitt.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While we wait for more news about BMF, which is set to premiere Sunday, September 26 at 9 p.m. on Starz, check out the other premiere dates you won't want to miss this fall below.

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

3

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

ABC
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) - Aug. 16

After a full year off, Bachelor in Paradise will be back for a summer of questionable fun on Aug. 16. It will be followed by the series premiere of ABC's new competition show The Ultimate Surfer

Hulu
NEW: Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) - Aug. 18

Nicole Kidman stars as the guru of a wellness retreat in Hulu's adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book, beginning Aug. 18.

Comedy Central
Akwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central) - Aug. 18

Awkwafina returns for season two of her Comedy Central show on Wednesday, Aug 18.

Netflix
NEW: The Chair (Netflix) - Aug. 20

Sandra Oh plays the new chair of the English department at a prestigious, very white university in this new Netflix series, premiering Friday, Aug. 20.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - Aug. 24

Supergirl returns for the back half of her final season on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Comedy Central
The Other Two (HBO Max) - Aug. 26

The Other Two finally returns for its second season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at its new home, HBO Max.

Hulu
NEW: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 31

Selena Gomez stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in a murder mystery comedy on Hulu, beginning Aug. 31.

John P Johnson/FX
What We Do In the Shadows (FX) - Sept. 2

Season three of FX's delightful vampire comedy premieres Thursday, Sept. 2.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
NEW: Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX) - Sept. 7

Beanie Feldstein takes on Monica Lewinsky when Impeachment: American Crime Story finally premieres, Tuesday, Sept. 7 on FX.

Disney+/Karen Neal
NEW: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney +) - Sept. 8

Peyton Elizabeth Lee will step into Neil Patrick Harris' shoes when Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (a reimagining of Doogie Howser, M.D.) premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.

Apple
The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Sept. 17

The Morning Show returns to the airwaves on Friday, Sept. 17.

Fox
9-1-1 (FOX) - Sept. 20

In May 2021, FOX renewed 9-1-1 for a fifth season. The series will return with new episodes on FOX Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m.

Fox
NEW: The Big Leap (FOX) - Sept. 20

FOX will debut the new Scott Foley-led series on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC) - Sept. 20

Season 30 will premiere Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Tyler Golden/NBC
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 20

Ariana Grande joins the reality competition show as a first-time coach, beginning Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC. 

NBC
NEW: Ordinary Joe (NBC) - Sept. 20

James Wolk plays out the life of one guy if he made three different decisions in this new NBC series, premiering Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS) - Sept. 20

The Neighborhood returns for its fourth season on Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Sept. 20

Bob Hearts Abishola is back for its third season on Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
NCIS (CBS) - Sept. 20

NCIS heads into its 19th season, with limited Mark Harmon, premieres Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
NEW: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS) - Sept. 20

Vanessa Lachey debuts as the latest NCIS agent in the brand new NCIS: Hawai'i, premiering Monday, Sept. 20.

Fox
The Resident (FOX) - Sept. 21

Season five of The Resident will premiere Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Michael Becker/FOX
NEW: Our Kind of People (FOX) - Sept. 21

Yaya DaCosta leads a new series on FOX, titled Our Kind of People, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

NBC
New Amsterdam (NBC) - Sept. 21

Season four of New Amsterdam premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 on NBC.

CBS
FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International (CBS) - Sept. 21

The FBI franchise returns to CBS, with the series premiere of FBI: International, on Tuesday, Sept. 21 

CBS
Survivor (CBS) - Sept. 22

After a long break, Survivor finally returns for season 41 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Fox
The Masked Singer (FOX) - Sept. 22

The Masked Singer is back! Season six will premiere on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

FOX
NEW: Alter Ego (FOX) - Sept. 22

FOX kicks off its newest singing competition, Alter Ego, on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m.

NBC
Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD (NBC) - Sept. 22

Head back to Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on NBC.

ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC) - Sept. 22

The Goldbergs returns for season nine on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC. 

ABC
NEW: The Wonder Years (ABC) - Sept. 22

The Wonder Years returns, now narrated by Don Cheadle as the older version of Dean Williams, a young boy in 1960s Montgomery, AL. It premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

photos
View More Photos From 2021 TV Premiere Dates
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

3

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

4

Travis Barker Declares "Anything Is Possible" With Kourtney Kardashian

5

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters