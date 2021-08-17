The Flash's Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Welcome First Baby

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Welcome to the world, little Flash!



The Flash star Grant Gustin and his wife of two years, Andrea "LA" Thoma recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Juniper. LA made the sweet announcement in an Instagram photo of the newborn's feet on Aug. 17. "Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed," she captioned the cute pic. "We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it's weird."



Among the many celebratory comments from fans was one from Grant's The Flash co-star Michelle Harrison, who wrote, "Oh you guys! This is so amazing. Congrats sweet family."



The couple first announced the exciting news of their pregnancy on Feb. 11. LA, who is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, shared a photo on Instagram of herself alongside her hubby and their three dogs as she held up an ultrasound photo. "Adding one more to the crew!," she captioned the post. "The pups are thrilled!"