Grimes Posts Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son During Italian Vacation

Grimes is having fun in the sun on her Italian vacation, and she brought 1-year-old X Æ A-Xii along for the ride!

The singer dropped a snippet of her new song "Shinigami Eyes" on TikTok, along with a montage of her Italian getaway, including shots of artwork and her own little work of art, X Æ A-Xii. The tot is visible in the clip, but only from the back, standing atop a table and rocking a blue T-shirt and pink-and-blue shorts, and holding a glass.

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen," she captioned the video. "Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy."

The video was a rare sighting of her son, as she mostly features behind-the-scenes moments of her music on her TikTok account.

Grimes' partner, billionaire Elon Musk, shared a pic of their son together back in March.