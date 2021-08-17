Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kate Hudson Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo With Son Ryder on Bride Wars Set

More than a decade has passed since Bride Wars hit theaters, but Kate Hudson's behind-the-scenes throwback photo with her firstborn will make you feel like it's 2009 again.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 17, 2021 6:26 PMTags
MoviesKate HudsonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Kate Hudson in 1997 - E! Looks Back

It's not Mother's Day—or Throwback Thursday—but that didn't stop Kate Hudson from sharing an adorable retro shot of her oldest kiddo.

If you can't believe it's been more than a decade since Bride Wars arrived in theaters and swiftly became one of our favorite rom-coms, this throwback post will definitely have you wondering, "Where has the time gone!?"

The actress—who starred as the Liv to Anne Hathaway's Emma—posted a behind-the-scenes snap from the movie that fans just need to see. In the picture, Hudson is wearing her character's Vera Wang wedding gown as her firstborn son, Ryder Robinson, now 17, sits at her feet, amid layers of tulle. At the time, the youngster, whose dad is Hudson's ex-husband Chris Robinson, was likely around 4 years old. The Oscar nominee, 42, is also mom to son Bingham Bellamy, 10, and daughter Rani Fujikawa, 2. 

"Always my baby," she captioned the adorable photo. "@mr.ryderrobinson #bridewars #bts."

photos
40 Fascinating Facts About Kate Hudson's Life and Career

Directed by 13 Going on 30's Gary WinickBride Wars centered on childhood best friends turned competitors when they decide to get married on the same day. The movie also starred Chris PrattCandice Bergen and Kristen Johnston

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

2

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

3

Kim Kardashian Showers Psalm West With Kisses in Precious New Pics

While we secure our wedding dates at The Plaza Hotel, keep scrolling to revisit more of Hudson's best roles over the years!

Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock
Almost Famous

After starting out in the indie film world in the late '90s, Kate Hudson made it to the big screen in 2000 when she starred in Almost Famous. The Hollywood darling played Penny Lane, the leader of the Band-Aids, a group of music worshipers who follow the band Stillwater on tour, which is where she meets 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), who lands the dream job of writing for Rolling Stone with his pitch about the band.

Paramount Pictures
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

She might've been trying to lose a guy in 10 days, but Hudson's Andie won our hearts as she found herself falling for her mark Ben (Matthew McConaughey) while working on a story for her magazine in this rom-com.

Touchstone Pictures
Raising Helen

Following the death of her sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Hudson) must figure out how to balance her career, her cool-aunt persona and raise their three children.

Universal Pictures
The Skeleton Key

Caroline Ellis (Hudson) gets more than she bargained for as a hospice nurse when scary things start happening at the New Orleans plantation she is living in.

Universal Pictures
You, Me and Dupree

Newlyweds Molly (Hudson) and Carl (Matt Dillon) find themselves with an unwanted house guest after the best man at their wedding, Dupree (Owen Wilson), loses his job and needs somewhere to stay...for a while.

Warner Bros.
Fool's Gold

In 2008, Hudson reunited with McConaughey for this action-comedy. In the film, Benjamin Finnegan (McConaughey) is a deep-sea treasure hunter who after learning about a new clue for a hidden Spanish treasure tries to convince his ex-wife Tess (Hudson) to work with him again and possibly rekindle their romance. 

Claire Folger/New Regency/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bride Wars

Liv (Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) were best friends and perfectly in sync until their weddings accidentally got booked on the same date at the same place. When neither one decides to switch their date, their friendship goes up in flames...and so do the weddings.

Davis Entertainment
A Little Bit of Heaven

Marley Corbett (Hudson) is a fierce businesswoman, who loves to live life to the fullest, but when a visit to the doctor results in some bad news she must determine what's important and how she wants to continue to live out her days.

Warner Bros./Zuma Press
Something Borrowed

Things get complicated when single Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) falls for Dex (Colin Egglesfield), her best friend Darcy's (Hudson) fiancé. Friendships are tested and what Rachel really wants comes to the surface, but it could be too little too late.

Courtesy of Jordin Althaus/FOX
Glee

Hudson appeared as Cassandra "Cassie" July in a recurring role during season four of Glee. She was Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) dance instructor at the New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts in NYC and she was all about tough love.

Open Road Films
Rock the Kasbah

The 40-year-old actress plays Merci, one of the mysterious characters Richie Lanz (Bill Murray), a down-on-his-luck music manager meets while on a music tour in Afghanistan. She helps push Richie to see that if he really does have talent as a manager, he needs to make Salima (Leem Lubany), a beautiful Afghani teenage singer, into a star on the show Afghan Star.

DreamWorks Animation
Kung Fu Panda 3

In the third installment of the Kung Fu Panda films, Po (Jack Black) must deal with two big changes. First, he returns to his real home and tries to fit in and then he must turn around and defeat a supernatural villain who wants to destroy the world. The good news is that his panda family, one of which is Mei Mei (Hudson) a seductive and sweet panda, are ready to help him win. 

Open Road Films
Mother's Day

Mother's Day follows the lives of different mothers in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day and how their lives intertwine. Hudson's character Jesse and her sister Gabi (Sarah Chalke) get an unexpected visit from their mother, who isn't happy with either of their choices. Jesse is married to a man of color and never calls while her sister is a lesbian. Those are just two of the tales throughout this feel-good film. 

Lionsgate
Deepwater Horizon

The dramatized film tells the true story of the disaster of April 2010, when the offshore drilling rig called Deepwater Horizon exploded and led to the worst oil spill in American history. In the movie, Hudson plays Felicia, the wife to Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) one of the workers on the rig that night.

Open Road Films
Marshall

Before he became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman), was a fierce lawyer who took on cases that changed everything. Marshall tells the story of one of those cases in which a white woman (Hudson) accuses her black servant of attacking her. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He’s “Out of Savings” Following Shooting

2

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

3

Kim Kardashian Showers Psalm West With Kisses in Precious New Pics

4

The Real Housewives of Dallas Is Not Returning to Bravo in 2022

5

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology