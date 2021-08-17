The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki & Dominic West Transform Into Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Watch : Why "The Crown" Won't Tackle Meghan & Harry's Story

It's time to bow down to the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Netflix released the first official photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as their The Crown season five characters: Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the streaming service shared two separate photos of the actors, seemingly indicating that the separation of Charles and Diana will be explored in season five.

The Crown's Twitter account declared, "Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)."

In the first image, Princess Di looks unhappier than ever, but is still wearing her iconic engagement ring. As for Prince Charles? He appears equally miserable while looking out into a countryside garden.

As fans of the show well know, season four of The Crown depicted Charles and Diana's whirlwind courtship and subsequent unhappiness, which came about after Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) encouraged the pair to make the marriage work. Season five will likely take viewers into the '90s, which brought about the headline-making divorce of the doomed royals.