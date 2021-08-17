True Thompson Is Tristan Thompson's Twin in Khloe Kardashian's Smiley New Photo

Watch : Tristan Thompson Paints Daughter True's Nails

True-ly her dad's clone!

True Thompson looks identical to dad Tristan Thompson in an adorable new pic that Khloe Kardashian posted on Tuesday, Aug. 17. True is all smiles while enjoying a pink smoothie and wearing plenty of bling. "Because we're happy!!!!" Khloe captioned with music note emojis earlier today.

Friend and florist Jeff Leatham commented, "This is just want I need to start the day!! So adorable, pure love!" to which Khloe responded that True's "happiness is contagious."

Khloe's bestie Malika Haqq wrote, "Sweet angel" and Khloe called True "the sweetest," like Malika's son Acey.

As for co-parenting, Khloe has shut down rumors of a reconciliation with Tristan after numerous reports of infidelity. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup," an insider previously shared with E! News. "Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."

Tristan has also claimed he is in the process of "changing" from the inside out.