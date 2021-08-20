The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Marries Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi's journey to find love has ended with a trip down the altar.
The Bachelor alum tied the knot with Joshua Wolfe in an "intimate ceremony" in front of friends and family on Friday, Aug. 20, according to People. Vanessa told the outlet, "I'm over the moon! Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."
Vanessa and Joshua started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs, and they made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Joshua, who is the director of outreach and programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee, then popped the question during a romantic proposal at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec in 2020.
"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!" Vanessa wrote on Instagram at the time. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #Engaged."
Over the past year, the Social Integration Services teacher has kept fans updated on the wedding planning process. From posting pictures from her bridal shower and bachelorette party to sharing videos of her shopping for her dream dress, she involved her followers every step of the way.
Vanessa starred on season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017 and ended with the Canadian contestant getting engaged to Nick Viall. But later that year, the reality TV stars announced their split.
"We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," Nick and Vanessa said in a statement at the time. "We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
While the breakup wasn't easy, the exes have since gotten to a good place. Nick congratulated Vanessa on her engagement last year, and she joined him on his Patreon series, Nick V Talks Trash TV: A Bachelor and His Exes Tell All to discuss the end of their romance.
"We just weren't able to match or meet each other halfway," Vanessa said at the time, "although we thought we were."
Vanessa also reflected on her journey after their episodes re-aired as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons-Ever! last summer.
"Back when we were filming and after the show ended, I was the most insecure I have ever been," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I felt small and insignificant. I would read all the troll comments and ignore the beautiful and thoughtful messages that were coming my way. I questioned my identity and my purpose. I felt lost. Add a new relationship into the mix, and everything felt impossible. One thing for sure is that @nickviall and I tried our hardest to make it work. And for that, I am grateful!"
After "A LOT of healing and self-growth," she continued, she found peace. "I've learned to laugh at the mean and hurtful comments and embrace the thoughtful and meaningful ones," she added. "I know my purpose in this life is to help others. To do good. I know that I matter. I am finally back to feeling like Vanessa again and WOW does it feel good!! And the best part is that I have the love of my life @jbrwolfe by my side."
Now, she's ready for her next chapter. "Josh is a lot of things but what he is most is compassionate, kind, loving and so so in touch with his feelings," she wrote on the social network in March. "It's a beautiful quality and I am so lucky to get to call him my husband someday soon."