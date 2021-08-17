Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

Watch : How Laura Prepon Stays Happy in Quarantine With Family

Laura Prepon is opening up about life after leaving the Church of Scientology.



In a recent interview with People, the Orange is the New Black actress revealed that she has not been an active Scientologist in close to "five years." And although the change in practicing that specific belief system occurred a while ago, Laura went on to explain that she has studied and practiced other religions throughout the course of her life.



"I'm no longer practicing Scientology," she told the outlet. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

As far as her current practices go, Laura noted that she finds comfort in meditation, which she does with her husband, Ben Foster, who has never practiced Scientology. "We meditate daily and I'm really liking it," she said, adding, "because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."