Rob Kardashian Supports Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker After Olympic Win

Watch : Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Olympic Victory

A legendary show of support.

Rob Kardashian opted to make his support of Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker known on social media with a sweet comment following the NBA player's Tokyo Olympics victory. The very private Keeping Up With the Kardashians father wrote "Legends" on Devin's Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 17 showing off his Team U.S.A. gold medal.

In a series of pics, Devin poses with the medal, screenshotted a special FaceTime with Tom Brady and included a video of the Olympic awards ceremony. The basketball team beat France on Aug. 6 with a final score of 87-82. Devin scored two points in the game, as girlfriend Kendall cheered him on stateside via Instagram Stories.

Fellow NBA stars Draymond Green, Devon Carter and Trae Young commented to congratulate Devin. "Yessir book!" Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae wrote.

Influencer Brandon Awadis joked, "Belegendary," in addition to his own victory post. "My brotha @dbook!! Congrats on a helluva season, proud of you!!" Brandon shared on July 24. "Only the real ones know how hard you work & how much hungrier this makes you!! Revenge tour next szn & it's gon be scaryyy."