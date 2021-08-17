Kim Kardashian Showers Psalm West With Kisses in Precious New Pics

Watch : Kim Kardashian Fears for Her Life While Ziplining in Thailand

A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is one blessed mother of four, and the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her youngest Psalm West while on vacay. "Never seen a love like this before," Kim captioned two photos on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The first pic shows Kim in workout clothes puckering up to give Psalm a smooch, and the second of Psalm hugging his mama tightly as Kim nuzzles into his cheek. The Paw Patrol actress has a special bond with her two-year-old son, whom Kim has called the "reincarnation" of her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," she captioned on Instagram on May 9. "He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!"