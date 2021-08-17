Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Showers Psalm West With Kisses in Precious New Pics

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 17, 2021 3:11 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesKim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsPsalm WestNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kim Kardashian Fears for Her Life While Ziplining in Thailand

A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is one blessed mother of four, and the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her youngest Psalm West while on vacay. "Never seen a love like this before," Kim captioned two photos on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The first pic shows Kim in workout clothes puckering up to give Psalm a smooch, and the second of Psalm hugging his mama tightly as Kim nuzzles into his cheek. The Paw Patrol actress has a special bond with her two-year-old son, whom Kim has called the "reincarnation" of her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr

"He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," she captioned on Instagram on May 9. "He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!"

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

See Kim's adorable kisses-filled photoshoot with Psalm, and relive more of the tot's cutest pics below.

Instagram
Pucker Up

Kim puckered up to shower her youngest tot Psalm with kisses on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Cuddle Buddy

"Never seen a love like this before," Kim captioned a sweet pic with Psalm on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Happy Meal

Psalm definitely enjoyed his healthy lunch on Aug. 1 as the tot was all smiles.

Instagram
Noodle Nibbles

"No one cuter," Kim captioned a cute pic of Psalm eating a noodle on Aug. 1. Grandma Kris agreed, writing, "No one!" with a heart-eye emoji. 

Instagram
Snack Time

Aunt Khloe called Psalm "the best" as he ate with his fingers on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Brotherly Love

Psalm and older brother Saint visited mom Kim at the gym on July 21. 

Instagram
Monster Truck Mania

Psalm starts his driving lessons early in an adorable pic from June 2021. 

Instagram
Hard Hats Required

Psalm certainly can accessorize for a theme! The tot wore a yellow construction hard hat for his second birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Kim gave birthday boy Psalm a smooch during his second bday construction-themed bash in May 2021.

Instagram
Batter Up

Mom Kim helped Psalm hit his big "2" piñata during his birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Crossing Guard

Psalm adorably posed in an orange construction vest next to his birthday cake to ring in his second birthday in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dog Days

"Psalm and our stuffed Pom doll lol," Kim shared in March 2021.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Psalm flying high courtesy of Kiyan, the son of Kim's best friend La La Anthony.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kim and Kanye's youngest child is looking more grown-up by the day!

Instagram
Big Sis

"These Two Are Best Friends For Life" Kim wrote alongside this sibling pic of Psalm and 2-year-old Chicago West.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Talk about the perfect picture! Psalm poses at the beach in a snapshot Kim uploaded to Instagram on October 4.

Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Instagram
Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

photos
View More Photos From Psalm West's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

2

Ireland Baldwin Clarifies Her Alleged Kendall Jenner Tattoo

3

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

2

Ireland Baldwin Clarifies Her Alleged Kendall Jenner Tattoo

3

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

4

Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

5

See Joe Jonas Pose Nude in Birthday Selfie With Sophie Turner