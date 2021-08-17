"Heartbroken" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out About Afghanistan, Haiti and Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : Prince Harry Secures New Job With Mental Health Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out about the state of the world.

In a message shared from the website of their nonprofit organization Archewell on Aug. 17, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now," the couple said in a statement. "As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."

Harry and Meghan then called for people to take action and help where they can.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not," they continued. "And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action—together."