Sarah Jessica Parker's Behind-the-Scenes Pics Will Get You Even More Excited for SATC Reboot

In the voice of Anthony Marantino: Chanello ladies!
Nearly two decades after millions of fans tuned in to find out how Carrie Bradshaw's not-so-fairytale life in Paris would turn out, the ladies are coming back—and thanks to social media—we're already along for the ride.
With the HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, in the full swing of filming right now, the woman behind the show's resident sex columnist, Sarah Jessica Parker, has been chronicling life in production, from table reads to trailer life, on-set reunions with the one and only Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and more importantly, her character's true soulmates, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).
In new snaps most recently shared on her Instagram account, the actress captured some of the series' most recognizable faces hanging out with newer additions, like Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson. The two performers have been cast as hedge fund banker Herbert Wexley and documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley.
As Sarah, Cynthia, Kristin and Nicole posed together for some pictures, we couldn't help but wonder: Will Nicole's character fill the hole left by Kim Cattrall's absence? While we may just have to wait and see how things unfold in this next chapter, until then, we can always pick up the clues along the social media trail.
Pour yourself a cosmopolitan and have fun scrolling through all the behind-the-scenes photos from And Just Like That so far: