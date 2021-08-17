Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sarah Jessica Parker's Behind-the-Scenes Pics Will Get You Even More Excited for SATC Reboot

Carrie Bradshaw and co. are all back together, thanks to filming for HBO Max's upcoming revival, And Just Like That. See all the candid and stylish behind-the-scenes moments so far below.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 17, 2021 1:56 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisCelebrities
In the voice of Anthony Marantino: Chanello ladies! 

Nearly two decades after millions of fans tuned in to find out how Carrie Bradshaw's not-so-fairytale life in Paris would turn out, the ladies are coming back—and thanks to social media—we're already along for the ride. 

With the HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, in the full swing of filming right now, the woman behind the show's resident sex columnist, Sarah Jessica Parker, has been chronicling life in production, from table reads to trailer life, on-set reunions with the one and only Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and more importantly, her character's true soulmates, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). 

In new snaps most recently shared on her Instagram account, the actress captured some of the series' most recognizable faces hanging out with newer additions, like Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson. The two performers have been cast as hedge fund banker Herbert Wexley and documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley. 

As Sarah, Cynthia, Kristin and Nicole posed together for some pictures, we couldn't help but wonder: Will Nicole's character fill the hole left by Kim Cattrall's absence? While we may just have to wait and see how things unfold in this next chapter, until then, we can always pick up the clues along the social media trail

Pour yourself a cosmopolitan and have fun scrolling through all the behind-the-scenes photos from And Just Like That so far:

Instagram
Gal Pals

"Oh so fine," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote to her co-stars on Instagram. "I'd sing along to 70's love songs with this trio deep into any night."

Instagram
A Warm Welcome

Nicole Ari Parker fits right in!

Instagram
Brady's All Grown Up

While it feels like no time has passed, Steve and Miranda's son Brady is a teenager now, played by Niall Cunningham

Instagram
New and Old Friends

Spotted: Mario CantoneNicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson.

Instagram
Hello Lover!

And just like that, Carrie and Mr. Big were together again. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Evan Handler, Kristin Davis & Mario Cantone
James Devaney/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon & David Eigenberg
James Devaney/GC Images
Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon
James Devaney/GC Images
Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker & Willie Garson
Courtesy of Gregory Littley
Bridget Moynahan
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Nicole Ari Parker
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker & Kristin Davis
James Devaney/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon & Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kristin Davis
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Cynthia Nixon
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Kristin Davis
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Willie Garson
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Nicole Ari Parker
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Cynthia Nixon
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Nicole Ari Parker & Kristin Davis
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon & Sarah Jessica Parker

