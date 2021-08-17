Sarah Jessica Parker's Behind-the-Scenes Pics Will Get You Even More Excited for SATC Reboot

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

In the voice of Anthony Marantino: Chanello ladies!

Nearly two decades after millions of fans tuned in to find out how Carrie Bradshaw's not-so-fairytale life in Paris would turn out, the ladies are coming back—and thanks to social media—we're already along for the ride.

With the HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, in the full swing of filming right now, the woman behind the show's resident sex columnist, Sarah Jessica Parker, has been chronicling life in production, from table reads to trailer life, on-set reunions with the one and only Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and more importantly, her character's true soulmates, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

In new snaps most recently shared on her Instagram account, the actress captured some of the series' most recognizable faces hanging out with newer additions, like Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson. The two performers have been cast as hedge fund banker Herbert Wexley and documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley.