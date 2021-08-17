Disney Channel’s Christy Carlson Romano Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting on Her Career

Watch : Christy Carlson Romano on Past Struggles with Alcohol & Depression

Christy Carlson Romano is sending a tearful message to her younger self.



In a video uploaded to her TikTok captioned, "Let the healing begin," the Even Stevens alum envisioned what it would be like having a conversation with her 16-year-old self about the fate of her future. After her childhood self—which would be around the time she starred on the Disney Channel—asks if they're "totally rich + famous," she responded with writing, "No. We're mostly doing online content, but we're happy." Further reassuring that her happy place in life was destined, she tearfully added, "Everything that happened lead [sic] us to where we meant to be."



Additionally, referring to her seven-year marriage to producer Brendan Rooney—who she shares two children with, she also got visibly emotional as she told her 16-year-old self, "We're never lonely anymore. We finally found love."

Immediately after Christy shared the clip on Aug. 16, both celebs and fans swarmed the star's comment section of the video with messages of positivity. One person wrote, "Your contribution to art and community is undeniable, thank you for you."