Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are red carpet official.
The Selling Sunset stars made their formal debut as a couple at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.
Chrishell arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in a black mini dress, which she accessorized with sparkly silver earrings and matching heels. As for Jason, he attended the event in a blue suit and white shirt.
They weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Many of the film's stars—including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Meng'er Zhang—came to celebrate the movie's release, as well.
Jason and Chrishell made their relationship Instagram official in July. While vacationing in Italy with Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, Chrishell posted a picture of herself smooching the top of Jason's forehead and him kissing her neck.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason also told E! News. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
However, a source close to the Dancing With the Stars alum told E! News Chrishell and Jason have actually been "secretly dating for a few months."
"They have always had chemistry and a connection while working together but neither ever wanted to cross that boundary," the insider explained. "The flirtation continued while filming this current season [of Selling Sunset] and when Chrishell became single, Jason opened up that he had feelings for her. She agreed that the connection was undeniable. It was an easy and natural transition for both. They have a solid foundation being close friends and keeping that, is important to them. They are excited to finally share the news and are really happy together."
Since going public with their romance, Chrishell and Jason have continued to pack on the PDA and travel together. They also continue to work together at The Oppenheim Group, where Chrishell is a real estate agent and Jason is president and founder.
"It's almost play time," she said on Instagram as they drove over to the premiere and Jason was on his phone, "but until then, it's still work time."