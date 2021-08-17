Ireland Baldwin Sets the Record Straight on Her Alleged Kendall Jenner Tattoo

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Weighs in on Having a Famous Last Name

No, Ireland Baldwin didn't get a tattoo of Kendall Jenner.



Despite any speculation about her new ink, the Grudge Match actress clarified that the image of a nude pin-up girl with dark hair is not modeled after the Keeping with the Kardashians star.

Ireland's arm tattoo first raised eyebrows online after she shared the finished product with her Instagram followers on Aug. 15. Shortly after Ireland posted the image, some fans began wondering about the inspiration behind the piece, with one person writing, "Why Kendall Jenner though?" And after a few more comments from users referencing Kendall, Ireland wanted to set things straight.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner," the model, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 16. "She's beautiful tho so I'll take it… But it's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s." Addressing those who commented asking why she's chosen to get inked up, Ireland also added in another post, "Also, I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business."