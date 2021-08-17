Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ireland Baldwin Sets the Record Straight on Her Alleged Kendall Jenner Tattoo

Ireland Baldwin is certainly keeping up with her tattoo game, but is her latest body of work a portrait of Kendall Jenner? See what the actress had to say about her ink below.

By Kisha Forde Aug 17, 2021 12:24 PM
TattoosCelebritiesIreland Baldwin
Watch: Ireland Baldwin Weighs in on Having a Famous Last Name

No, Ireland Baldwin didn't get a tattoo of Kendall Jenner.
 
Despite any speculation about her new ink, the Grudge Match actress clarified that the image of a nude pin-up girl with dark hair is not modeled after the Keeping with the Kardashians star.

Ireland's arm tattoo first raised eyebrows online after she shared the finished product with her Instagram followers on Aug. 15. Shortly after Ireland posted the image, some fans began wondering about the inspiration behind the piece, with one person writing, "Why Kendall Jenner though?" And after a few more comments from users referencing Kendall, Ireland wanted to set things straight.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner," the model, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 16. "She's beautiful tho so I'll take it… But it's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s." Addressing those who commented asking why she's chosen to get inked up, Ireland also added in another post, "Also, I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business."

While putting an emphasis on her choices being reflective of what she wants, she also wrote, "Also… you thought I was trying to look a certain way for YOU? Wait wait wait… you thought I was going to stop getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins over in my comments doesn't think I'm hot anymore?"

Referencing her usage of the protagonist from The Lord of the Rings as her example, she hilariously concluded, "Also, I'm really sorry to Bilbo Baggins for that insult. He didn't deserve that."

Perhaps the model said it best in response to someone asking why she would get a portrait of another woman in her original post—as Ireland put it, "Because I can and I want to."

