See Joe Jonas Pose Nude in Birthday Selfie With Sophie Turner

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Joe Jonas' birthday photos will have you burnin' up.

The Jonas Brothers star, who turned 32 on Aug. 15, celebrated his special day with wife Sophie Turner by his side. Luckily for us, Joe shared a series of pics from the festivities on Instagram, including one NSFW shot. In that particular photo, taken by Sophie, Joe can be seen standing behind the actress while brushing his teeth in his birthday suit.

"Thank you for the last pic, Sophie," one fan commented on the post, praising the Game of Thrones alum for her photography. While another fan also noted the strategic placement of the photo, "JOE THE LAST PICTURE."

Along with the nude image, the series of Instagram snaps also included a picture of Joe's birthday cake and his golf-themed decorations. And according to Joe's other pics, the couple even got a chance to step out for a celebratory drink at the Beverly Hills Hotel.