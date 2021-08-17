See Joe Jonas Pose Nude in Birthday Selfie With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas' birthday photos will have you burnin' up.
The Jonas Brothers star, who turned 32 on Aug. 15, celebrated his special day with wife Sophie Turner by his side. Luckily for us, Joe shared a series of pics from the festivities on Instagram, including one NSFW shot. In that particular photo, taken by Sophie, Joe can be seen standing behind the actress while brushing his teeth in his birthday suit.
"Thank you for the last pic, Sophie," one fan commented on the post, praising the Game of Thrones alum for her photography. While another fan also noted the strategic placement of the photo, "JOE THE LAST PICTURE."
Along with the nude image, the series of Instagram snaps also included a picture of Joe's birthday cake and his golf-themed decorations. And according to Joe's other pics, the couple even got a chance to step out for a celebratory drink at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
"Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday," Joe captioned his Aug. 16 post, adding the hashtag #32.
Undeniably, Joe and Sophie—who are parents to daughter Willa—have had a lot to celebrate in the last few months alone. In addition to their second wedding anniversary, the duo almost marked their baby girl's first birthday. As fans may recall, Sophie gave birth to the couple's first child in July 2020.
While the stars have kept their daughter out of the spotlight for her privacy, Joe did open up about fatherhood in a May interview with CBS This Morning. "It's been amazing," he said of his time with the couple's "gorgeous" daughter.
As for welcoming their baby amid the pandemic, Joe shared, "It's been forced time at home. I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."
In the upcoming months, Joe will be hitting the road with his brothers on their Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour. Meanwhile, Sophie is hard at work filming the HBO Max series The Staircase.