Singer Kris Wu Arrested on Suspicion of Rape in China

Watch : How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

Singer Kris Wu was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16 on suspicion of rape stemming from an allegation of having sex with a then-17-year-old girl while she was intoxicated.

According to the Associated Press, the prosecutor's office of the district of Chaoyang in Beijing, China issued a statement on Monday, Aug. 16 confirming the 30-year-old Chinese-Canadian star's arrest, although no specific charges were shared.

Back on Aug. 1, Chinese police stated that the star had been detained as authorities investigated accusations that Kris "repeatedly lured young women" into having sex with him, according to the Associated Press.

Kris, a former member of the K-pop boy band Exo, was born in the city of Guangzhou in China before moving to Vancouver in Canada. He is a Canadian citizen, according to the statement released by police.

In light of the accusations against Kris, brands Bulgari and Porsche have confirmed to E! News that they've dropped their deals with the star.