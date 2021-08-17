Modern Family's Nolan Gould Is All Grown Up in Pole Dancing Video

There's no denying that Modern Family's Nolan Gould is no longer a kid, especially after his latest Instagram post.
The 22-year-old actor reminded fans that he's no longer the young and impressionable Luke Dunphy by sharing a video of his pole dancing class, which he captioned, "Tragic Mike. Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class."
Though Nolan admitted to being "basically made of Lego bricks," he was nonetheless proud of himself for partaking in the lesson. "Always wanted to try it," he wrote. "Thanks @alyssadventures for an amazing class and my supportive friends for helping make it happen. I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell."
Nolan will no doubt have the opportunity to improve upon those skills in more classes, but next time, Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita wants in on the action. He commented on Nolan's post, "I'm so mad you didn't invite me to do this with you."
Glee star Kevin McHale chimed in, "This is goldddd."
But the remark that well and truly caught Nolan's attention was: "Yet another child star lost to the pole." The actor pinned it to their comment section, joking, "I wanna steal this caption so bad."
Nolan recently reunited with Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter when he went to Las Vegas for a little bit of fun. He shared a photo of their meetup, captioning the silly picture, "An uncomfortable fan interaction."
When the show came to an end after 11 seasons in 2019, the young actor told E! News that he'd most miss the "free food," since he intended to keep up with his TV family, even after the series finale. He explained, "It's hard to think I'm going to miss anybody because I plan on seeing them as much as possible! My TV parents have been a huge influence in my life so it's strange to think about not seeing them almost every day."