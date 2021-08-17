Khloe Kardashian Slams Hater Who Claims She Has "No Self Worth" Over False Tristan Thompson Rumor

Khloe Kardashian isn't always keeping up with Kardashian rumors.
But when she does catch wind of bogus gossip about her personal life, she's quick to shut things down. And that's exactly what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum did on Monday, Aug. 16 after a Twitter user criticized her character.
After rumors circulated that Khloe rekindled her romance with Tristan Thompson—which E! News reported wasn't true—a Twitter user wrote, "At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway..."
It didn't take long for the Good American co-founder to clap back with a sharp response.
"You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?" Khloe replied to the post, adding, "I think that says more about you than it does about me."
The 37-year-old reality TV personality wasn't the only one to publicly express disdain over the false news spreading about her and Tristan.
The 30-year-old NBA player seemingly addressed the speculation on Twitter, writing, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."
"So remember this," he added, "when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."
Despite reports, multiple sources previously told E! News that Khloe and Tristan, who broke up in June, were not back together. They are, however, friendly with each other as they continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.
"They are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," a source close to Khloe shared. "She wants him around and they talk every day. Khloe has forgiven him for what he's done and would rather just be on good terms with him."
The insider notes that Khloe "will always have feelings towards Tristan" and "wishes these weren't the circumstances."
The duo, who's had an on-again, off-again relationship, gave their romance another shot last fall. But after the KUWTK alum questioned the athlete's loyalty following cheating accusations, they decided to go their separate ways and remain cordial for their daughter.
A separate source close to Tristan and Khloe reiterated that the exes "have a healthy co-parenting relationship where they put their daughter first."
"It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along," the separate insider explained. "The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth."