Mae Whitman Says She's "Proud and Happy" to Come Out as Pansexual

Mae Whitman is letting people know she's out and proud.

The Good Girls actress took to Twitter on Monday, Aug. 16 to publicly assert her sexuality: "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH"

The Owl House star continued, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders."

She added, "This is the word that fit me best [rainbow emoji] and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)."

The actress then linked a GLAAD resource on bisexuality so that her followers unfamiliar with various LGBTQ+ terms could find additional information. She also shared a gallery on Instagram showing pics of herself, her recent tweets and screenshots from The Owl House, which is a kids' animated show on the Disney Channel.