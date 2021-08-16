Mae Whitman Says She's "Proud and Happy" to Come Out as Pansexual

Mae Whitman is letting people know she's out and proud.
The Good Girls actress took to Twitter on Monday, Aug. 16 to publicly assert her sexuality: "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH"
The Owl House star continued, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders."
She added, "This is the word that fit me best [rainbow emoji] and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)."
The actress then linked a GLAAD resource on bisexuality so that her followers unfamiliar with various LGBTQ+ terms could find additional information. She also shared a gallery on Instagram showing pics of herself, her recent tweets and screenshots from The Owl House, which is a kids' animated show on the Disney Channel.
The Owl House, which was created by Dana Terrace for Disney Channel, made history by portraying Disney's first bisexual lead character in 14-year-old Luz Noceda (voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles).
"In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard," Dana tweeted, per Variety. "When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel."
However, due to Dana's own bisexuality herself, she said, "I want to write a bi character, dammit!" The executive producer added, "Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership."
And even though Mae expressed sadness over the news that NBC's Good Girls would not get a fifth season, she luckily still has The Owl House—a show she is clearly grateful to be part of.