Untold Trailer: How Caitlyn Jenner's Struggles With Identity Led to a Gold Medal

Caitlyn Jenner says her past struggles with identity helped her become one of the world's greatest athletes.
In a new trailer for Netflix's Untold, a five-part docuseries examining the greatest moments in sports history, the Olympian looks back at her athletic career, which includes a gold medal win for the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics, and discusses how sports shaped her gender identity for a long time.
"I've always had these issues going through me," she reflects in the footage exclusive to E! News. "But, without them, I don't think I ever would've accomplished what I did."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that she is transgender in April 2015. Several months later, she reintroduced herself to the world as Caitlyn. And, as Caitlyn notes in the trailer, she "always dealt with confusion in my soul," but participating in sports helped her feel like she belonged. As she she put it, "That changed everything. So, I built this Bruce character."
Per Caitlyn, she threw herself into training "365 days out of the year," as she felt the need to prove herself. Eventually, the American athlete set her sights on the Olympic decathlon. "The winner of the decathlon is the greatest athlete in the world," she adds. "They give you that title. That's what I want right there."
In fact, in a voiceover, Caitlyn reveals she felt the following at the time: "If I can win an Olympic gold medal, I can prove these issues don't exist."
Yet, Caitlyn says she soon realized that she was "the same old person with all the same old issues."
Caitlyn's Olympic journey isn't the only iconic sports moment to be examined in Untold. The first episode, which premiered Aug. 10 and is titled Untold: Malice at the Palace, puts the 2004 Pacers–Pistons brawl front-and-center.
On the in-depth docuseries, Netflix teased, "Untold gets to the heart of the passion and single mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field."
For a peek at Caitlyn's episode, watch the exclusive trailer above.
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner premieres August 24 on Netflix.