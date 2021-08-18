Untold Trailer: How Caitlyn Jenner's Struggles With Identity Led to a Gold Medal

Watch : Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner says her past struggles with identity helped her become one of the world's greatest athletes.

In a new trailer for Netflix's Untold, a five-part docuseries examining the greatest moments in sports history, the Olympian looks back at her athletic career, which includes a gold medal win for the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics, and discusses how sports shaped her gender identity for a long time.

"I've always had these issues going through me," she reflects in the footage exclusive to E! News. "But, without them, I don't think I ever would've accomplished what I did."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that she is transgender in April 2015. Several months later, she reintroduced herself to the world as Caitlyn. And, as Caitlyn notes in the trailer, she "always dealt with confusion in my soul," but participating in sports helped her feel like she belonged. As she she put it, "That changed everything. So, I built this Bruce character."