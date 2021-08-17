All the Details on Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

Watch : Why Ben Affleck Might Be Endgame for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez famously sang that her love don't cost a thing...

But that doesn't mean she won't shower her boyfriend Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with special gifts.

Even though the Oscar winner celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 15, J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme hand-selected jewelry pieces for Ben's kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, per People.

Additionally, an eyewitness tells E! News the mother-daughter duo attended producer Jennifer Klein's annual "Day of Indulgence" event in Brentwood, Calif. on Sunday afternoon, where they enjoyed some retail therapy and left with a range of goodies.

While at the event, jeweler Made by Mary confirms to E! News that J.Lo purchased items from its birth flower collection, which included the July Lotus, February Violet, December Holly and January Carnation pieces.

It appears the "Dinero" singer's selection holds a meaningful connection to her loved ones, as well as Ben's children. For one, Jennifer celebrated her 52nd birthday in July, and her daughter's birthday month is in February. Furthermore, Seraphina was born in January while Violet was born in December.