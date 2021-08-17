Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Bippity Boppity Boo! Stoney Clover Lane's Disney Princess Collection Is a Dream Come True

Forget Prince Charming, we need everything in this collection!

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Stoney Clover Lane's new Disney Princess collection, of course!

Today, the luxury customizable accessories brand is making every Disney lover's dreams come true. The highly-anticipated collection features the brand's most popular classic pouches, fanny packs, packing cubes, notebooks, scrunchies and phone cases in exclusive prints and colorways for seven Disney Princess characters. Not to mention, you can customize your new items with embroidered letters and patches of the princesses and other recognizable characters like Flounder and the Fairy Godmother.

"Revisiting these iconic Disney Princess storylines was a career highlight for us and we can't wait to unveil this collection," Libby Glazer, Co-Founder of Stoney Clover Lane explained. "It's amazing to see these characters' stories come to life across our products, not only featuring the princesses themselves but other beloved characters and iconic imagery such as Flounder and the Fairy Godmother!" 

The collection drops today at 10 a.m. EST on StoneyCloverLane.com and select items can be purchased on shopDisney.com, and in several Disney retail locations. 

Given Stoney Clover Lane's last few collaborations with brands like Barbie and Hello Kitty sold out quickly, we recommend setting your alarms and getting your credit cards ready now, so you won't miss out!

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up a few of our favorites from the collection below. 

Making Waves Notebook

This is one gizmo you'll definitely want to bring with you to school or work! Oh, and that Little Mermaid-inspired scrunchie is everything!

$68
Stoney Clover Lane
$14 Patch
SCL
$30 Scrunchie
SCL

Disney Princess Snow White Patch

Whether you have seven people to look after or just yourself, keep organized with Stoney Clover Lane's functional pouches and bags. Don't forget to decorate them with patches paying homage to your favorite princess

$8
Stoney Clover Lane
$48 Pouch
SCL

Infinite Wishes Fanny Pack

One of our wishes was for Disney and Stoney Clover Lane to collaborate. Today, our wish was granted! To celebrate we're adding this Princess Jasmine fanny pack to our collection. Not to mention, Stoney Clover Lane's fanny packs are a must for a day spent at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

$138
Stoney Clover Lane
$18 Heart Patch
SCL

Never Stop Dreaming Classic Duffle

If you love all of the Disney princesses equally, we suggest getting something with the Multi Princess design featuring Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel, Sleeping Beauty and Tiana. This duffle will hold everything you need for an extended weekend vacation!

$308
Stoney Clover Lane
Patch $14/each
SCL

Live the Dream Pouch

Transport yourself to New Orleans and channel your inner Tiana with a pouch inspired by The Princess and the Frog

Small $98
Stoney Clover Lane
Large $108
SCL
Letter Patch $14/each
SCL

Ready for more collabs we can't get enough of? Check out Loverboy's activewear collab with Terez.

